Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,434,013 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.49% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,131,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of LVS opened at $60.72 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

