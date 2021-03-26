Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,096,999 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,964,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,096,999 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,323,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MSCI by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $412.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.29 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

