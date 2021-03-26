CIBC Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.06.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$11.44 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$446.92 million and a PE ratio of 635.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,466.67%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

