Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $1.01

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $85.42 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000546 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,317,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

