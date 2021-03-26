Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.22.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

