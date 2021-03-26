Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

