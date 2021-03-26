Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 213,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,877,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

