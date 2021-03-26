Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 26,600 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.