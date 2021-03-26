Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,058,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 973,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

