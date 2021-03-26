Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 268.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $17,833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

