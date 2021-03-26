AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Raised to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of AVB opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day moving average of $163.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Motco lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

