Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.57 ($52.43).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €38.94 ($45.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.22. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

