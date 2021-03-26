Revain Hits One Day Volume of $6.79 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $6.79 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00657120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00024013 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

