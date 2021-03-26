O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.45.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $496.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.24. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $283.59 and a twelve month high of $498.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,808 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

