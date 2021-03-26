Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.42 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

