Time New Bank (TNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $491,933.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $491,933.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00049729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00658133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00064548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

