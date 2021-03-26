Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce sales of $781.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.00 million and the lowest is $714.42 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37,169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

