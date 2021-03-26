Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) Insider Jonathan Ling Acquires 101,375 Shares

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) insider Jonathan Ling acquired 101,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$19,768.13 ($14,120.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.15.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Pro-Pac Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It operates through: Flexibles, Industrial, and Rigid segments. The Flexibles segment manufactures flexible packaging materials products, such as stretch and shrink wrap, agricultural silage packaging, fresh produce bags, barrier and lidding films, and industrial protective films.

