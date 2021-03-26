Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $218.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

