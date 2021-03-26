Colony Group LLC Purchases 165,958 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 395.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,958 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 5.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 332.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

