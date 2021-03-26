Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $206,000 Position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC PipeLines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 10,143.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,315,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,735,000 after buying an additional 1,302,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TC PipeLines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TC PipeLines by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 334,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TC PipeLines by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCP shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

TCP stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. TC PipeLines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.74 million. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. Equities analysts expect that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

