Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

LIV Capital Acquisition Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

