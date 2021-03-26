Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $3.40 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

JWN opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

