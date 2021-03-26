35,000 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $2,810,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $6,902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at $178,903,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of OZON opened at $51.57 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

