NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider David Rickards Purchases 10,676 Shares

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) insider David Rickards acquired 10,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,857.49 ($7,755.35).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

