Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New $250.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF opened at $175.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $97.13 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.