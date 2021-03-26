Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

