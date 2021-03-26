Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $468.01

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.01 ($6.11) and traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.28). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 36,752 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.94.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.