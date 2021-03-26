Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as low as $5.33. Urban One shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 390,847 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 109,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $263,694.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 79.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

