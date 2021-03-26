Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.07

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.07 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 36,948 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £3.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.55.

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

