Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $275.61

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.61 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 286.50 ($3.74). Arrow Global Group shares last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.69), with a volume of 153,760 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £496.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.