Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.84

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and traded as low as $18.62. Canfor shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 8,728 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

