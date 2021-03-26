Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $172.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.21 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,398 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

