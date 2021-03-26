Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.30 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.10. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOMO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of MOMO opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Momo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

