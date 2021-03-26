Citadel Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $204,151.61 and $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1,013,711.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

