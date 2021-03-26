Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $231.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $236.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.