Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

