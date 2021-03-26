Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

