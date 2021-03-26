LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,967. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

