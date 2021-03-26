Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BW opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.75 million, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

