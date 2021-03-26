Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

DS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

DS stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.