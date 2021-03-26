Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $105.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

NYSE SAIC opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

