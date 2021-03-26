Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.44% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:VREOF opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Vireo Health International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.84.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

Vireo Health International Company Profile

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.