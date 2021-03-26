Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.44% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:VREOF opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Vireo Health International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.84.
Vireo Health International Company Profile
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.