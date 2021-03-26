Oppenheimer Comments on Adobe Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

ADBE opened at $450.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.55. The company has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.