Raymond James Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

NYSE KBH opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 31.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 178.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 118.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

