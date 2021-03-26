Barclays Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $675.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.
Shares of RH stock opened at $529.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $540.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
