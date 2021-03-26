Barclays Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $675.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $529.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $540.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

