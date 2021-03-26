Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Separately, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

BWAC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

