13,400 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223,978 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREB opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

