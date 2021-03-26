Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.