Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

